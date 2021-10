1 of 4

If you have business near the Five Corners end of Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, you’ll need to plan ahead. Contractors for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation are working on the sidewalk on the northern side of the road in the area of The Times building.

Traffic is backed up in both directions as only a single line of traffic is being allowed to pass through the area.

A spokesman for MassDOT could not immediately be reached for comment on the roadwork.