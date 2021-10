Noah Gardino Fernandes

Nilceia Gardino and Robson Fernandes of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Noah Gardino Fernandes, on Oct. 8, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 11.6 ounces.

Lina Marjanovic Nepomuceno

Vesna Nepomuceno and Regis Nepomuceno of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Lina Marjanovic Nepomuceno, on Oct. 9, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lina weighed 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces.