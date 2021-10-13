Chilmark: Open shops and farmstands

It felt like a short week before getting that nice long weekend, besides seeing more media acknowledging Monday as Indigineous Peoples Day. Although only 17 vendors participate in Wednesday’s Farmers Market, it’s a perfect morning to shop while the October clock runs out and we lose our market until next spring. The last Farmers Market is Saturday, Oct. 30. It was nice to see Chilmark General Store proprietors Joel Glickman and Jennifer LoRusso and their kids at a recent Saturday Farmers Market.

The sun is rising later and setting earlier, though I still do not look forward to Nov. 7 clocks falling back. There has been someone fishing most mornings when I take the dogs to Lucy Vincent Beach, it was nice to recognize Nina Lisa Marie, beekeeper, gardener, artist and M.V. Kulture Club Kombucha owner, casting into the misty surf.

Chilmark Tavern is closed for the season and will reopen in May. State Road Restaurant is now closed through March. Keeping my fingers crossed the Outermost Inn will begin serving lunch and brunch soon. In the meantime, Menemsha Fish Market requires phone orders 508-645-2282 for cooked and live shellfish. Check out the menu at bit.ly/3mEBGE2. There’s takeout available at 7a and Alley’s, besides all the wonderful offerings from our farmstands; Beetlebung Farm, Grey Barn, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm.

Ingrid Goff’s store Tending Joy’s autumn hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10:30 am to 5 pm. Her sister Heather Goff and Bill O’Callaghan’s Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 am to 5 pm. The store hours are Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, 2 to 5 pm.

No hunting on Sundays, but all other days are game from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. Check info is at mass.gov/hunting-regulations.

Native Earth Teaching Farm’s Wednesday Farm School, 9 am to 1 pm, welcomes home schoolers, preschoolers, and their adults through Nov. 18. Drop-ins are welcome. Learn more at nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

Chilmark library walk-in hours are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 10:30 am to 5 pm, Wednesday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, and Friday, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Appointments are still required for browsing the children’s room and for computer use. Join author and journalist Martin Gitlin as he explores more than 100 years that greatly impacted society and/or the sports themselves, based on his highly acclaimed book, “Powerful Moments in Sports: The Most Significant Sporting Events in American History,” on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom links. Take and Make Thursdays continue with a finger puppet on Oct. 7 and stick bug on Oct. 14. For more info, contact the library at 508-645-3360 or chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Enjoy “Breathe and Be” by Kate Coombs on a Story Walk with pages posted along the Harris Loop trail starting from the parking lot and ending at Prospect Hill (about a mile hike there and back). Learn more at thetrustees.org/place/menemsha-hills/. This is self-guided at Menemsha Hills from 7 am to 7 pm.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am service is held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.