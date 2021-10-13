Court Report: Oct. 1, 2021

Julio C. Coutinho, Vineyard Haven; DOB 07/13/1973, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to pre-trial conference.

Besian Pellumbi, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/07/1990, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial conference.

Christopher H. Ritter, Holden, Mass.; DOB 03/04/1996, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial conference.

Beneko Rose, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/06/1989, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pre-trial conference.

Josiana VonNeumann, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/21/1979, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pre-trial conference.