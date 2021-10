Do you remember moments in sports that touched society or changed the sport itself? There was Jesse Owens in the Olympics, Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in a tennis match, and many more. Join author Martin Gitlin for videos and a discussion offered by Islandwide libraries on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 8 pm. For Zoom access, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-3360.