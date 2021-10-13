Flu clinic set for Oct. 23

An all-Island seasonal flu clinic will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 am to 12 noon at the Oak Bluffs School.

The clinic will be held as a drive-through. There will be no staging areas, so people should drive directly to the school. Walkups will be accommodated, but all vaccinations will be administered outside. Everyone over the age of 6 months is eligible to be vaccinated. No high-dose vaccines will be available at the clinic.

The clinic is sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and Island Health Care. Other supports include the Island police departments, emergency medical services, emergency managers, Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, Dukes County, and the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society.

Registration forms are available at town halls, libraries, and on town websites. They can also be found in English and Portuguese on the Times website.

To sign up:

Fill out parts one and two on the front of the vaccine administration form.

Bring your Medicare or insurance card to the clinic. If you do not have Medicare part B or insurance, the immunization will still be free of charge.

Complete the screening questionnaire on the back of the vaccine administration form.

Bring the administration form and screening questionnaire to the clinic.

Wear a short-sleeved shirt to the clinic.

“During the pandemic, it’s especially important to get the flu vaccine to help reduce the risks associated with the flu, and fight against a potential co-infection of COVID-19 and flu,” boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley told The Times in an email. “Individuals getting a COVID vaccine, whether it’s their first series or a booster, should know that it’s safe to receive a flu shot at the same time as a COVID vaccine.”