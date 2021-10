1 of 4

Families are invited to gather leftover vegetables that are ripe and ready for picking at Island Grown Initiative’s farm in West Tisbury. The next glean is on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 10 to 11:30 am. No registration is needed to meet in the field at 80 Stoney Hill Road. For questions, email the Vineyard Haven library at elapierre@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211. Also visit igimv.org/gleaning.