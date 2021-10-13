IHT announces house for sale in West Tisbury

Island Housing Trust has a three-bedroom house for sale in West Tisbury, according to an email blast sent out by the nonprofit.

“We have recently renovated this three-bedroom home located at 57 Rustling Oaks in West Tisbury, and are pleased to offer it to our community for resale,” the email states.

According to IHT’s website, the house is being sold for $370,000. It’s available for those with household incomes from $74,000 to $122,650, depending on the number of people in the household.

Applications are being accepted for the house through the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority through 5 pm on Friday, Nov. 5, which will select the new owner by lottery.

The public can visit the property and attend an information session on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 pm.

Applications are available at bit.ly/IHThouseMV.