MVRHS students recognized as Commended Students

1 of 3

Two Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) seniors, Harding Eville and Samuel Fetters, have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

There are approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the U.S. who are recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, a press release from the NMSC explained, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

“Sam is an academic sponge who genuinely loves to learn, so it comes as no surprise that he scored so well on this test,” said Sean Mulvey, Sam’s guidance counselor at MVRHS. “He is a uniquely gifted student, so this national recognition is well deserved.”

“As editor-in-chief of our school newspaper, Hardy has been such a generous leader,” said Kate Hennigan, an English teacher at MVRHS. “He is genuinely committed to sharing his insight and knowledge with younger staff members about how to write well and cultivate curiosity. He’s a hard working kid with a love of learning — a great person all around.”

According to the NMSC release, those receiving this recognition have “demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success and recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”