Poet’s Corner: In Memory of Arnie Reisman

RIP Arnie

By Valerie Sonnenthal

his voice distinct and warm

is that a Denver accent?

he a master of making

every moment count

recounting with wit

a wry time had

when he was there

history in the making

a surround sound

full on being where

none had tread before

holding the door

when others shut them

a gentleman and scholar

able to express himself

eliciting laughter

on the subtle edge of pain

witness to life’s incidental

moments and momentous

time picking up steam

with every breath

giving

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

Arnie

By Don McLagan

Thud. Thud, Thud in the cadence

of a cortege. Fine new dirt drummed

on top of the plain pine box. A speaker

says, “I expect the box to pop open and he

will say ‘gottcha,’” to the large assembly

of friends. The box doesn’t pop open,

but the best friends laugh. He would have

laughed first, easing discomfort so that all

could laugh. But no, the box hasn’t popped

open. And now it is my turn with the shovel.

First with the shovel upside down balancing

the dirt to show how difficult the moment,

then two hearty shovelfuls to admit how final

our time here. Thud. Thud, Thud.

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.