Poet’s Corner: In Memory of Arnie Reisman

RIP Arnie
By Valerie Sonnenthal
his voice distinct and warm
is that a Denver accent?
he a master of making
every moment count
recounting with wit
a wry time had
when he was there
history in the making
a surround sound
full on being where
none had tread before
holding the door
when others shut them
a gentleman and scholar
able to express himself
eliciting laughter
on the subtle edge of pain
witness to life’s incidental
moments and momentous
time picking up steam
with every breath
giving
Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.
********
Arnie
By Don McLagan
Thud. Thud, Thud in the cadence
of a cortege. Fine new dirt drummed
on top of the plain pine box. A speaker
says, “I expect the box to pop open and he
will say ‘gottcha,’” to the large assembly
of friends. The box doesn’t pop open,
but the best friends laugh. He would have
laughed first, easing discomfort so that all
could laugh. But no, the box hasn’t popped
open. And now it is my turn with the shovel.
First with the shovel upside down balancing
the dirt to show how difficult the moment,
then two hearty shovelfuls to admit how final
our time here. Thud. Thud, Thud.
Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.