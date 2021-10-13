Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 4 – 8, 2021

Chilmark

Oct. 8, Camille Ann Shea sold 11 Hammett Lane to Heather T. Roy for $1,000,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 5, Linley M. Dolby and David Weagle sold 11 Boldt Farms Way to Jeffrey G. Stuecken and Julie S. Stuecken for $4,175,000.

Oct. 7, Stella E. Dawley sold 7 Curtis Lane to Curtis Edgartown LLC for $1,671,000.

Oct. 7, Joan F. Horgan sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 215 Weeks 28 and 40 to Andrew J. Guerini Jr. and Marie V. Guerini, trustees of Guerini Family Trust for $15,000.

Oct. 7, Patrick B. Stiriti Jr. sold 5 Teaberry Lane to Kristen Jackson and Ronald Jackson, trustees of 5 Teaberry Lane Nominee Realty Trust, for $955,000.

Oct. 8, Ana Paula F. Martins and Ezequiel B. Lacerda sold 4 Hye Lane to Adam C. Powell IV and Colleen Richards Powell for $1,400,000.

Oct. 8, Joanne P. Lachowitz sold 64 Road to the Plains to Justin Huchel for $1,150,000.

Oct. 8, 11 Jordan Way LLC sold 11 Jordan Way to David Salomon and Kimberley Salomon for $400,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 5, Mary Dzialo sold 184 Circuit Ave. to Island Investment Properties LLC for $950,000.

Oct. 5, Laurette Hauser sold 8 Circuit Ave. Extension Units 4 and 11 to What’s Cracklin LLC for $4,175,000.

Oct. 7, Joseph L. Langhorn and Alisa Langhorn sold 8 School House Village to EEH Impact LLC for $1,270,000.

Oct. 7, Robert Canter sold 28 Narragansett Ave. to Eijk Cees Van for $1,750,000.

Oct. 7, Cheryl M. Grenier, trustee of Grenier Realty Trust-2017, sold 16 Hiawatha Ave. to Kathleen Koehler for $750,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 4, Marston S. Goodale sold 0 Holmes Hole Road to Lot 3 MVY LLC for $232,000.

Oct. 4, Charlotte Wright and Donald Low Wright sold 116 Canterbury Lane to Tank Holdings LLC for $1,215,000.

Oct. 4, Johanna Frank and the Estate of Selma Frank sold 86 Greenwood Ave. to Nicole Caesar Mitchell for $835,000.

Oct. 5, Barbara Jo Geary sold 165 Bernard Circle to Thiago Marques Junqueira for $750,000.

Oct. 6, RF Falcon LLC sold 79 William Street to Christopher M. Gallagher and Katherine A. Gallagher for $2,602,000.

Oct. 6, Vineyard 5 LLC, trustee of 160 Bernard Circle Realty Trust, sold 160 Bernard Circle to Peter Bernard Rich and Ellen Bridget Sullivan for $940,000.

Oct. 7, Jiri Luncar, Ivana Luncar and Ivana Luncarova sold 115 West Spring Street to Ublado Cristiano Miller, Lauriete Nunes Miller, and Nilzete Nunes Desouza Miller tof $950,000.

Oct. 8, Denise Orenstein sold 44 Edgartown Road to Boland Realty LLC for $1,200,000.

Oct. 8, Catherine B. Marcus and Gregg Marcus sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 306 Week 27 to Edward Noble and Karen Noble for $25,000.

Oct. 8, Rosemarie Charette, Kathleen Radcliffe, Steven Radcliffe, John Adams and the Certificate of Municipal Liens sold 0 Red Coat Hill Road to Nicole Bilzerian for $275,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 4, John D. Ready Jr, trustee of John D. Ready Jr Trust, sold 243 Pond Road to Vanessa L. Bryant, trustee of Tracy L. Rich GST Family Trust and Tracy L. Rich Revocable Trust, for $3,425,000.