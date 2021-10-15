Rosenbaum resigns from airport commission

Bob Rosenbaum, chair of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission, has resigned effective immediately.

At the commission’s meeting Thursday afternoon, Rosenbaum cited an ethics commission ruling after he purchased a hangar at the airport. He purchased the hangar after one he had been renting for years was being sold.

“I couldn’t find another hangar to rent, so I decided to buy the hangar I was in,” Rosenbaum said. “I contacted the state ethics group to find out what disclosures I needed to file and they, after a lot of back and forth, head-scratching, so forth, basically came back and said there is no disclosure to file. There is a conflict. Oddly enough if the airport was owned by a municipality as Norwood and Nantucket and Beverly and Fitchburg all are, this situation would not be a conflict.”

He explained the municipal conflict rules were updated, but the county regulations never were. He added that commissioner Don Ogilvie, who also owns a hangar, is not affected because his contract predates his appointment to the commission.

In a conversation after the meeting, Rosenbaum said the airport’s hangars are set up like a condo association. The leases are all 20 years with an option to renew for 20 years with fixed lease payments. The hangar he purchased has four years left on its lease. He said he would understand it being a conflict if he was a contractor seeking a contract to supply asphalt for a runway, but the hangar is just a place to house his personal aircraft.

Rosenbaum told his fellow commissioners he was told after he resigned, the county commission could reappoint him and there would be no issue.

“Don’t ask, this is government at its best,” Rosenbaum deadpanned during Thursday’s meeting. “As of now this will be my final meeting and we’ll sort of see what the county winds up doing. If it is my last meeting, it certainly has been a great six years — very productive — and I’ve really enjoyed working with all of you. I really enjoyed getting to know you all. So thank you for all your support through the years.”

The idea of him being reappointed is something his colleagues immediately pounced on. Commissioner Bob Zeltzer suggested a strongly worded letter to the county commission urging Rosenbaum’s reappointment, which commissioner Richard Knabel agreed to draft.

“Bob Rosenbaum provides a lot of historic context, especially for me, in continuity which we will sorely miss if he was not here,” commissioner Jack Ensor said. He helps provide a unified voice for the airport commission, Ensor added.

“We should make our feelings known and see what happens,” commissioner Geoff Wheeler said. Wheeler pointed out that the county commission may want to open up to more applicants.

There was a suggestion that airport staff sign the letter supporting Rosenbaum, but decided that would be inappropriate.

A noticeably emotional Rosenbaum said he appreciated the commissioners’ outpouring of support for his reappointment. “I thank you all immensely for your vote of confidence,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. It’s up to the county.”

During that separate conversation with The Times, Rosenbaum said he has served as chair for four and a half years. “I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a big time investment. I think it’s been very productive,” he said. “I haven’t done it myself by any means. We have a really good group of commissioners. Everyone is dedicated and focused on what’s best for the airport and not feathering their own nest.”

The county commission meets on Wednesday. Christine Todd, chair of the county commissioners, said she would consider reappointing him if she can clarify what he’s said about being reappointed.

“I’m trying to get clarification on that,” she said. She noted that the ethics commission likely won’t tell her about another individual. She has asked Rosenbaum for a copy of the decision.

She said the vacancy will be on the commission’s agenda Wednesday.

In the interim, Ogilvie will take over as chairman of the airport commission.

In other business, the commission moved its November meeting, which would have been on Nov. 11 — Veterans Day. The commission will meet instead on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Knabel said the airport’s finances look solid, which he attributed to fuel sales. “Really quite elevated and substantially increased our cash position,” he said. The airport was about to pay off a federal anticipation note (FAN) for a runway project. “As of [Friday] with the FAN paid off, we will be debt-free temporarily. We are really looking quite solid as far as finances are concerned,” Knabel said.