26 new COVID cases

New COVID-19 positive test results leveled out last week with 26 new cases, including the first reported cases in Island public schools since school began in September.

Of the new cases 21 were from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, one was from TestMV, and four were from the Martha’s Vineyard Public School system. Public health officials are following 24 of the cases and two are no longer being followed.

Of the 26 positive results, 19 vaccinated, five unvaccinated, and two had an unknown vaccination status. Of those 18 had symptoms, two had no symptoms, and the symptoms of six were unknown.

The majority of new cases were people in their 30s with eight cases, followed by people in their 70s with six cases.

The Island saw a spike of 97 cases one week in the middle of August before a gradual decline to eight cases in September. Since then cases have risen slightly.