Proposed development will compound traffic problems

To the Editor:

I am writing to express concern about the new mixed-use building that is being proposed on the site of the existing brick EduComp building. My worry is not the enlarged edifice itself, but the traffic problems that will come with it. A large building at the beginning of Main Street can only increase traffic, compounding parking problems and traffic flow in Vineyard Haven. In addition to new businesses, the proposed structure includes 15 one- and two-bedroom condos, each of which will presumably have at least one car. State Road already has traffic slowdowns, especially as it nears the U.S. Post Office and Five Corners. The new building can only compound them. It is daunting to contemplate how this project will impact traffic.



As a seasonal resident of Martha’s Vineyard and a homeowner in Vineyard Haven, I am concerned that these problems have not been given proper attention. They could degrade the quality of life on the Island that we value so much, and the lovely town of Tisbury.



Grace Kennan Warnecke

Vineyard Haven