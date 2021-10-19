Vineyard Haven drug raid leads to arrests

Tisbury Police along with the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force arrested two women during a drug raid at the Vineyard Harbor Motel in Vineyard Haven Sunday night.

Shauna Fullin, 41, of Vineyard Haven, residing as a live-in employee at the hotel, was placed under arrest for the alleged possession of a class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Gretchen Coughlin, 43, of Cape Cod with a primary residence in Plymouth was also placed under arrest and charged with the alleged possession of a class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute, methamphetamine (class B), adderall (class E), Xanax (class E), and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

The search warrant of the hotel room was conducted by Detective Charles Duquette, who is also a member of the Task Force. He was assisted by Tisbury Police and the Task force throughout the investigation.

“This was after about a one month long investigation into alleged distribution of cocaine by Shauna Fullin out of her hotel room,” Duquette said.

He added that Coughlin was not initially targeted when the investigation began, but was in the hotel room at the time of the raid.

Duquette said he found cocaine individually bagged, typical for sale; a digital scale; other plastic bags commonly used in distribution of narcotics; and over 100 pills in the room. He said a field test of the pills showed positive results for meth. According to Duquette, there has been an issue lately of pills containing meth and fentanyl in them.