Discover more about the insightful and nostalgic story in the book “There You Are” by Mathea Morais. The author will make a special guest appearance for the second half of the Vineyard Book Club’s discussion about this novel on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8 pm. For Zoom access, contact the Oak Bluffs library at ccooney@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.