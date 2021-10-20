Rowan Francis Kelley

Kristin Texeira and Brian Kelley of Lumberland, N.Y., announce the birth of a son, Rowan Francis Kelley, on Sept. 28, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Rowan weighed 8 pounds, 10.72 ounces.

Quinn Merry deBettencourt

Katherine Donahue and Todd deBettencourt of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Quinn Merry deBettencourt, on Oct. 15, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Quinn weighed 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces.

Blake Eileen Huber

Taylor Huber and Phillip Huber of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Blake Eileen Huber, on Oct. 17, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Blake weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.