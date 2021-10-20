After 78 years, Chappell Cory III made his final approach on a beautiful fall Friday evening after a wonderful dinner, surrounded by Margo, Sam, Chris, Brian, and Cali. Chap was happily in residence at Nevahdun, his much beloved MVCMA cottage of more than 40 years. He spent his last days enjoying the company of family and friends. The warm sun bathed his favorite Island the next morning.

Chap lived a life in full. He deeply and actively loved his family and friends. He lived to learn and try new things. He was generous and positive. His knowledge was vast and deep. His love and friendships were lasting and strong. He was unflappable, particularly sitting in his Cessna 172 with frequent hardball IFR conditions at MVY, before the days of GPS. He worked on missile-guidance systems for GE and later for Joe Sabo at LSI; managed engineering departments as VP of engineering for Xylogics and Analogic; raised money for his startup Augment Systems; took a company public and programmed smart houses for clients, including a former U.S. President.

He spent the past 15 years on two islands — MV in the summer, and Culebra, P.R., in the winter. In the ’60s he never lost a race in his limited-edition Corvette on the streets of California. He saw the greats of jazz play clubs in New York while earning his engineering degree at Stevens College. As a board member, he helped the MVCMA develop its first five-year plan.

Chap did things. He fixed things. He made things work. Chap was a pioneer. He was the man with the tools and a dozen projects. He challenged himself to understand how and why things worked. He was a constant in people’s lives. He worked hard for them. He built amazing Halloween costumes for his kids. He built amazing houses with his wife Margo in their 51-year marriage. They traveled the world together and found friendship on many continents.

Chap will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Margo; his sons Brian and Chris; his daughter-in-law Sam; his sister Suzanne; and his brother Steve.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at pcf.org.

There will be a celebration of Chap’s life next year on his birthday, Sept. 24, 2022, on Martha’s Vineyard. All are welcome. Exact time and venue will be determined. For details, please contact his son via email, at chriscory@hotmail.com.

Goodbye, Chap. Fly low and slow.

