O.B. library to open early Wednesdays

The Oak Bluffs library is offering early morning hours once a week this winter. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3, and through the end of February, the library will open at 8 am each Wednesday morning for “Wake Up Wednesdays.”

The two extra hours on Wednesday mornings will serve groups like early risers, parents, caregivers, 9 to 5 workers who can’t get to the library during regular hours, and those who don’t want to be out after dark, which happens sooner in the winter.

“During the darkest months of the year, we wanted to make sure patrons could enjoy a little more sunshine at the library,” library director Allyson Malik said in a press release. “Plus as we continue to expand services, we’ll have even more places to study, read, or meet with your friends and neighbors.”

Additionally, Tony’s Market will provide free coffee to library patrons on Wednesday mornings.

From November 2021 through February 2022, the Oak Bluffs library’s hours are 10 am to 6 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesdays, 10 am to 5pm on Fridays and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays.