RODA files intent to sue

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance (RODA) has filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the U.S.

“RODA alleges that the federal government has violated the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act, as well as other relevant statutes, in its approval of the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind energy project,” a release states. “Should the statutory and regulatory violations not be remedied within the next 60 days, RODA and its members state they will file suit under the citizens’ suit provisions of these statutes to require the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Army Corps of Engineers, and other agencies to comply with their legal obligations. RODA previously filed a Petition for Review in the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday, Sept. 13th. Today’s letter signals the advancement of legal proceedings in federal district court, while the appellate court considers whether it will grant review under the Petition.”

Vineyard Wind spokesman Andrew Doba told The Times that Vineyard Wind declines to comment on pending litigation.