Walk for Fergus held in O.B.

1 of 2

A walk in honor of Fergus, a year-old yellow Lab controversially euthanized, was held on Oct. 17 at the East Chop Beach Club. The walk was meant to bring awareness to burgeoning legislation that would place more safeguards on the euthanasia process for dogs in Massachusetts, and to raise money for Fergus Dog Rescue, a nonprofit. Fergus was allegedly taken from the Edgartown home of Ellen Harley by her son Richard (“Greg”) Worley and euthanized this past summer. Harley has alleged there was no reason to put Fergus down, and that family issues may have underpinned Worley’s actions. Worley alleged Fergus was dangerous, and had threatened children.

Following the walk, a silent auction that featured dog training by High Frequency Dog Training, dinner for four at the Cardboard Box, and dinner for four at the Oyster Bar, was held at Coop de Ville, according to a release.

Still on the drawing board at the local level, Fergus’ Law seeks in general “that before a dog can be put to sleep for behavioral reasons, a local rescue must be contacted, or an individual who is certified in canine behavior must evaluate the dog,” Ben Ferry, co-owner of High Frequency Canine Dog School, said through a release.

The tally for the silent auction is still being done, but volunteer Leslie Hurd said, “We definitely grossed a couple thousand dollars.”

Overall, Hurd said, “It was a great time, and it went very well.”