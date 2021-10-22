Hospital opens 528 booster shot appointments

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is releasing 528 Pfizer booster appointments at 4 pm on its online scheduling platform.

The latest round of booster shot appointments are for Nov. 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 18, and 19. Additional booster appointments will be released Friday, Oct. 29.

Currently, third-dose booster shots are only for those who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months ago, and are either 65 years of age or older, or 18 years or older with an underlying medical condition, or those who work or live in a high-risk setting.

People can schedule an appointment here. Those who need assistance can also call 508-684-4500. Booster shots are not yet available for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots.