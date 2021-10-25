20 new COVID cases reported

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases last week, down from the previous week’s 26 cases.

Of the 20 new cases:

19 were reported from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and one was reported at TestMV.

17 cases are being monitored by public health officials and three that are not.

12 are fully vaccinated, six are not vaccinated, two have an unknown vaccination status.

11 were symptomatic, six had no symptoms, and symptoms of three people were unknown.

The majority of new cases are people in their 20s with six cases followed by five in their 30s, and four in their 40s.

New cases have remained low since the Island saw a peak of 97 cases in August. The Island has averaged just over three cases per day for the month of October, while in August the Vineyard averaged closer to 8 cases per day.

Meanwhile, the hospital continues to offer appointments for third dose booster vaccines. Currently, third-dose booster shots are only for those who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months ago, and are either 65 years of age or older, or 18 years or older with an underlying medical condition, or those who work or live in a high-risk setting.