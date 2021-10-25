The Martha's Vineyard Times

By Michael Oliveira

where the hell is terms?

the place everyone seems to

finally come to

we have black squirrels

my mind sees only shadows

that have broken free

prosciutto slices

kalamata olives and

a debt to my tongue

remember the things

you’d like to forget? i can’t

recall what they were

i recall the breeze

as an iron frying pan

missed my head; first wife

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha's Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.