The Martha's Vineyard Times

By Michael Oliveira
where the hell is terms?
the place everyone seems to
finally come to
we have black squirrels
my mind sees only shadows
that have broken free
prosciutto slices
kalamata olives and
a debt to my tongue
remember the things
you’d like to forget? i can’t
recall what they were
i recall the breeze
as an iron frying pan
missed my head; first wife
Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth. Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.