Chilmark: Almost trick-or-treat time

Oooh, it’s almost trick-or-treat time. One mom mentioned she had to explain holidays that hadn’t happened last year to her now 4 and 6-year-old. I hope everyone has a fun and not too spooky Halloween. If you want to be on this year’s trick-or-treat route please be sure you’ve contacted Katie Carroll at squidrow@vineyard.net. Chilmark school kids are all invited to the Chilmark Volunteer Fire Association Halloween Trick-or-Treat kick-off on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm in the town hall parking lot for photos and goody bags.

Last week I shared a vintage photo and some history of the Blackwell home on Quitsa Lane. I happened to be speaking with Julie Flanders who reminded me that the first woman doctor in this country, Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, had lived in Cliff Cottage. In fact, the history of the Blackwell women is not only tied to American history but suffrage leader Alice Stone Blackwell and Mrs. Florence Blackwell Mayhew were the founders of our town library. Learn more about these remarkable women from the 1927 Gazette, see vineyardgazette.com. There are more than 50 Blackwells and their cousins buried at Abel’s Hill Cemetery. The Blackwells were considered “The First Up-Island Summer People,” read about their Island history in the February 1980 Intelligencer, mvmuseum.org.

Saturday is the last Farmers Market until 2022. This is North Tisbury Farm’s last weekend open, so stock up. Thank you, Rose Willett and crew for supporting our community with so many locally grown vegetables and herbs, besides carrying such a great array of goodies. I stopped by Juli Vanderhoop’s new bakery and other goods stand and am grateful for her filling an off-season niche. You can even get cakes for all occasions by special order. Pizza for pick-up continues on Thursday evenings from 5 to 7:30 pm through November. Call 508-645-2025 to place an order or hang out while the order is made.

If you know a 16 to 26-year-old, they can sign up for a free Financial Literacy Life Skill Workshop series including budget building; intro to credit, credit scores and loans; identity theft; and investing and saving offered Tuesdays, Nov. 1 to 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm live online — $10 for everyone else. Sign up at acemv.org.

Plan to attend Chilmark’s Special Town Meeting on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 pm, held outside at the Chilmark Community Center, 520 South Road. Please dress for the weather. See the warrant for the meeting here: bit.ly/3jC1Gzn.

There may be a few tickets left for Rizing, a site-specific work of immersive storytelling and movement by Abby Bender and Jesse Jason in partnership with the MVFF at a private home in Oak Bluffs. The interactive show runs Oct. 29 to 31 and Nov. 5 to 7. Audiences must wear masks. Learn more and buy tickets at eventcreate.com/e/rizing. Tickets are $15.

Check out MV BLM’s new website: mvblm.org/blog-4 and learn about weekly vigils and other community engagement.

The Outermost Inn will begin serving lunch and brunch on Oct. 28, no reservations required. Call the Menemsha Fish Market, 508-645-2282, for cooked and live shellfish. Check out the menu at bit.ly/3mEBGE2. Takeout is available at 7a and Alley’s, besides all the wonderful offerings from our farm stands; Beetlebung Farm, Grey Barn, Mermaid Farm and North Tabor Farm. If you would like to purchase Allen Farm meat off-season, please call the farm at 508-645-9064 to make arrangements or stop by their farm shop open from 11 am to 5 pm daily. Dahlias and other flowers are available at Menemsha Crossroads Farm Stand and Tea Lane Farm.

Heather Goff and Bill O’Callaghan’s Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. The store hours are Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday 2 to 5 pm.

Chilmark library hosts the mother/daughter duo of Ehris and Velya, aka Grounded Goodwife, as they present “If the Broom Fits: Halloween and the History of Witches” on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 5 pm virtually. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom links. At Take and Make Thursday, enjoy a Spooky spider wreath on Oct. 28. For more info, contact the library at 508-645-3360 or chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.