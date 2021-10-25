Flu clinic administers all 400 shots

1 of 10

The all-Island seasonal flu clinic administered 400 flu vaccines Saturday at the Oak Bluffs School.

According to Edgartown health agent Matt Poole, the clinic was “very successful.” Only four cars were turned away at noon when the drive-through clinic reached capacity.

“The configuration of the site worked well and wait time was consistent and reasonable, with most people waiting in their cars for about 20 minutes,” Poole said in an email to The Times. “The entire three hours was steady and all three vaccination bays were busy throughout the morning.”

There is not another local health clinic planned for flu shots, but Island Health Care and Conroy Apothecary are offering flu vaccines. Patients at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital can sign up for flu shots via Patient Gateway or by calling the hospital at 508-693-0410.

Speaking to The Times later by phone, Poole said he would encourage everyone to call or access local pharmacies and healthcare providers to get information on how to get a flu shot. He said it was still important to get the regular flu vaccine.

“Same as before the pandemic and just like the COVID-19 vaccine it reduces the severity of the illness,” he said of the flu shot. “You may still experience mild symptoms but the likelihood of experiencing full fledged influenza when you’re vaccinated is lowered.”

Poole said the clinic showed how health officials can adapt to different settings around the Island to offer flu shots.

“This is the first time we made use of that site and we’ve had enough experience that we can adapt or mold from site-to-site,” Poole said. “We can standup a clinic in many places.”