Keeping current with the Oak Bluffs library

1 of 3

The Oak Bluffs library is offering new programming for older adults. Head of adult and technology services at the library, Nina Ferry Montanile, is heading up a current events group at the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living on Wednesdays at 10 am.

The idea came to Montanile through her contact with Mary Holmes, activities director at the Center for Living. “I volunteered myself, because before becoming a librarian, I was a teacher for many years. One of the things that I like about being a librarian is that I can go into the community and teach people and enrich their lives. The current events group really fits our mission at the library. It helps us foster connectedness,” Montanile said. The library found that some people still weren’t comfortable coming in after they opened their doors, so it was a nice way for them to literally meet people where they are at.

The program currently consists of a small group of patrons, “people of all different ability levels,” Montanile said. “I talk about current events, but relate it to people’s lives by asking short questions so it can be an interactive group, rather than talking at people. This week we had a lovely hourlong conversation in which everyone participated, and we learned a lot about each other.”

One of the ways she got the conversation going was by using prompts. Montanile used flashcards with one side that said “yes” and the other side “no.” “I asked the group questions, some of which were funny, but not out of the ballpark. One was, ‘Has anybody won a Nobel Laureate prize?’ Everybody laughed. I was kind of hoping that somebody had, because you never know what lives people have had,” Montanile said. The question led to a conversation about Nobel prizes and the various winners.

“We also talked about the global supply chain, shipping, and the economy,” Montanile explained. “It was easy for many people to connect with, because many had worked in business their whole lives. We would relate a topic back to somebody’s life, and it would naturally just lead us to the next topic.”

Montanile brought Boston Globe and New York Times articles with photos, so folks could visualize what the stories were about, and relate them to their own lives. “I tried to pick stories that weren’t politically charged,” Montanile said. “But even if people disagreed, we were respectful. We talked about the humanity in the pieces, and less about the politics.”

There are also offerings for seniors at the library. In addition to their collection of large-print books, they have a connection with Perkins Talking Book Library, which is useful for anyone with eyesight problems. Perkins circulates more than a half-million accessible books, newspapers, and publications in Braille, large print, and digital audio formats annually to thousands of registered patrons with disabilities, in New England and beyond.

Anyone who qualifies for the services is welcome to contact Perkins directly. But if they are interested in trying it out, or seeing what a machine looks like before they commit, they can call or email Montanile at the library. She will provide a demonstration, and loan you a device and some titles.

Montanile explains, “Since it’s a new way of reading for most people, being able to try it locally first has been really important for patrons who need to transition into a more accessible mode of reading. I have set up our talking books to circulate like the rest of our materials.” If a patron enjoys using Perkins, then the library will help them apply directly, because they can certify their qualifying circumstances for the free, federally funded service. (For more information, see perkins.org/library.)

The library also has assistive technology for those who are hearing-impaired. It has a suitcase full of personal amplifiers that work on FM frequency to amplify a presenter at a program, in-person selectmen meetings, or one-on-one library services with the staff. In addition, they use assistive technology to support translation services for speakers of other languages.

Another outreach program offered by the library provides direct delivery to homebound patrons. Program coordinator Jonathan Burke regularly keeps in touch with patrons who can no longer come into the library. To sign up for outreach service, any Oak Bluffs resident, or caregiver of a resident, can call or email the library to fill out an application. “With the help of volunteers, we connect as many people as we can with physical library materials delivered to their doorstep,” Montanile said.

With Daylight Saving Time bearing down upon us, the library is going to open at 8 am on Wednesday mornings to all patrons starting in November, so folks don’t have to drive in the dark. Likewise, for in-person or over-the-phone technology help, anyone can reach out to Montanile or stop by the library to schedule an appointment.

With everything going on, there’s plenty to keep you engaged in the months ahead.

For information and services, contact Montanile at 508-693-9433, oakb_mail@clamsnet.org, or nferry@clamsnet.org. To learn more about how to join the current events program, contact the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.