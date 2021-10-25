Powerful nor’easter predicted for Tuesday

A powerful coastal storm is being forecast for southern New England for Tuesday into Wednesday that could pack powerful and destructive winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Dukes County is under a high wind watch as a result for Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected with gusts of 60 mph and higher. Southern New England could get 3 to 6 inches of rain. The storm could also produce coastal flooding.

The storm “will have the potential for significant impacts of significant rainfall and the potential for urban, poor drainage, river and stream flooding to flash flooding across all of Southern New England, damaging winds across Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island and minor coastal flooding across multiple high tide cycles across East Coastal Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands,” the NWS reported.

On Monday morning, the Steamship Authority issued a travel advisory for its customers.

“Service disruptions are possible as early as Tuesday morning for high-speed service on the Nantucket route and are likely starting late morning and early afternoon on both the Vineyard route and the Nantucket route,” the SSA alert states.