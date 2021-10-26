Aquinnah: Scorpio season continues

Juli Vanderhoop has opened a small retail shop on her property as part of the expansion of the Orange Peel Bakery. She held an open house this weekend and it was packed with people (about 200 on Sunday). You can stop by and purchase baked goods, coffee, hot cider, soup, and chowder on most days. She is also selling her honey, some grocery staples, Martha’s Vineyard Coffee Co. coffee, handmade mugs, and T-shirts. The space is beautiful, and an improvement from selling out of the bakery. Next week Juli will create a lunch schedule — she will have pizza available for lunch some days and usually soup as well. She is no longer going to have pizza on Thursday nights.

This is the last weekend to shop at the stores at the Cliffs. Everyone will close by the end of the month.

Stop by the library for trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 3 pm. I think this event is just for kids, but I am not one to deter my fellow adults from dressing up and scaring the bejesus out of each other. If you are so inclined, I say, go for it.

Trick-or-treating is happening on Halloween from 5 to 8 pm. Meet at the Aquinnah Lighthouse for a kids’ parade and a group picture at 4:30 pm. If anyone would like to be on the trick-or-treat list, please let me know.

There is a spooky Halloween show happening this weekend and next. It is called “Rizing,” and it was created by the incredibly talented Abby Bender and Jesse Jason in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival. It is a “site-specific work of immersive storytelling and movement.” The show is performed in a private home in Oak Bluffs, and performers will be masked, and audience members must be masked as well. Tickets are sold out at the present, so we’ll have to look for the next collaborative performance.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse in Vineyard Haven, Monday Night at the Movies returns Nov. 1. Every Monday in November they will show a different Hitchcock movie. Tickets are $5 and shows start at 6 pm.

Ace MV is offering a special class on financial literacy that is free to Island young adults 16 to 26 years old. People 27 and older are welcome to come for a small fee. The class will be held on Zoom every Tuesday in November, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. There are four workshops covering budgeting, introduction to credit, identity theft, and investing and saving. Pre-registration is required — go to acemv.org to register for this or any of the other great offerings Ace MV has this fall.

Scorpio season continues. Happy birthday to Kathy Newman and Buddy Vanderhoop, who share Oct. 29; Arlen Roth, Oct. 30; Carla Cuch, Oct. 31; Georgia Maroni, Nov. 1, and Liz Witham, Nov. 5.