Edgartown: Unofficially, it has already started

Happy Halloween! Halloween is on Sunday officially but unofficially, it has already started. From Halloween-themed decorations in windows to scarecrows in front of businesses to all the bite-sized candy everywhere, it’s clear that it’s more of a week-long or even month-long celebration. That’s a long time for me to try to avoid eating chocolate.

I know it isn’t an Edgartown happening but the Oak Bluffs library is offering a webinar about identity theft and scams on Oct. 29, from 12 until 1 pm: Identity Theft and Scams: What is identity theft and how to avoid or detect a variety of different mail, phone, and online scams. The webinar will be presented via Zoom by the Attorney General’s Community Engagement Division (CED), which aims to fulfill the office’s mission to serve all people in Massachusetts in every one of its diverse communities. The division works to establish a bridge between community members and the office so that every resident has access to their resources, services, and educational materials. CED works with all bureaus in the office on a wide variety of topics to develop training, informational sessions, office hours, and presentations to bring into communities. There are so many scams and identity thefts, it sounds like this will be a great presentation. You can access the Zoom link at bit.ly/3Zoomss.

The Edgartown library, on the other hand, is offering a virtual event, Celtic Concert: Duo Stanley & Grimm Celebrate Samhain, the Gaelic festival taking place at the midpoint between the fall equinox and the winter solstice, marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. You can register for the event at bit.ly/3Celtic or email programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.

The Edgartown library is also offering a Halloween DIY craft bag pickup for kids, a Halloween DIY Trick-or-Treat bag, any day this week between 10 am and 5 pm. Kids who arrive in costume on Saturday, Oct. 30, will also receive a special Halloween goodie bag. No registration needed.

The M.V. Ice Arena is offering Youth Hockey Instructionals beginning Oct. 29 and running weekly through Nov. 19. This free program is for first time skaters with no experience and is on Fridays from 4:20 pm until 5 pm. You can register at MV Youth Hockey or contact Melissa Callahan at u8coordinator@mvyouthhockey.com.

In the mood for a good scare? MV Screenprinting Co., at 426 State Road in Vineyard Haven, will have a Haunted Warehouse on Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 6 with a kid friendly version from 3 pm until 5 pm both days. Donations and proceeds will go to the Tisbury Fire Department.

Slough Farm garden is offering a Halloween floral pumpkin craft on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 until 11:30 am, for kids ages 7 through 10. Kids will carve, paint, and create a mini floral pumpkin arrangement for Halloween. Preregistration is required and the suggested donation is $10. You can sign up on Sough Farm’s website: bit.ly/3crafta.

Happy birthday wishes go out to my cousin, Jennifer Corwin, who celebrated on Oct. 26.

And a very happy anniversary wish goes out to Kathy and Randy Mercier, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. Congratulations on your milestone.

If you are an Edgartown resident, 20 years old or older without access to dental care, you may be able to book an appointment at the Anchors on Nov. 11 as part of the Vineyard Smiles program. Limited space is available for cleanings and you can register at the Anchors or by calling Vineyard Smiles at 508-696-0020, ext. 102.

That about does it for now. I hope everyone has a safe and fun Halloween. Continue to wear your masks, wash your hands, and stay safe. Have a great week.