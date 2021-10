Get ready for a toe-tapping concert of Irish folk music from fiddler Nikki Engstrom and singer-guitarist Sean Brennan of the Celtic duo Stanley & Grimm. Listen to reels, jigs, tunes of lost love, songs of the old country, and more. For Zoom access to the show on Friday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 8 pm, email the Edgartown library at programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.