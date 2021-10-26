Tisbury Council on Aging, November 2021

The SHINE counselor will be available to assist with open enrollment, with getting secondary insurance to Medicare, on Nov. 18, 12 to 4 pm. Call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

Food Distribution, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, 10 am – 12 noon

Blood Pressure and Wellness Clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 10:30 – 11:30 am at the Tisbury Senior Center. Also check with your local Council on Aging to find out when it has its clinics.

Diabetes Support Group, Nov. 15 at 1 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. The group is led by Lila Fischer, R.N. Topic to be determined. Call 508-696-4205 for info.

Looking for volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving dinners on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. If you can help, call Joyce at 508-696-4205.

If you or someone you know is going to be alone on Thanksgiving Day, and would like a Thanksgiving dinner, call 508-696-4205.

Fuel Assistance applications are now available. If you need assistance with heating costs, call Joyce at 508-696-4205 to make an appointment.

We are hoping to have our Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2-4 pm. The Minnesingers will be performing Holiday Favorites. Watch for updates.