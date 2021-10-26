Tisbury sets bay scallop dates

Last week, on the recommendation of shellfish constable Danielle Ewart, the Tisbury select board unanimously approved a set of scalloping dates for the upcoming season.

“It’s not going to be a good year for scalloping, unfortunately,” Ewart told the board, citing late spawning.

Outside the ponds (Vineyard Haven Harbor), recreational scalloping will start Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 for commercial use. In Lagoon Pond, the season will be very short. A Nov. 13 opening for both recreational and commercial (coincides with the Oak Bluffs opening dates) and a closing on Nov. 14. Like all Tisbury scalloping, 7 am to 4 pm are the permissible hours.

Red buoys will mark areas where no shellfishing is permitted in the Lagoon, Ewart told the board. She later told The Times this was to protect seeded areas from dragging.

Lake Tashmoo, which is dipnet only, will open Nov. 20 for recreational and Dec. 6 for commercial.

Ewart later said overall “we didn’t see the traditional spawn in the summer like we usually do.”

Spawning has been occurring later year by year and this year spawning results have been lackluster.

In other shellfishing news, the select board unanimously approved an aquaculture farm proposed by Dan Martino. The farm will be located in Lagoon Pond. Martino’s approval marks the third aquaculture operation Tisbury has authorized.