Veterans Day 2021

Veterans Day is always the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. For the 11th year in a row, the town of Oak Bluffs Veterans Day Parade is a Veterans Day Regional Site. We are the only recognized regional site in Massachusetts. This recognition comes from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Day National Committee.

Due to the pandemic there will be no parade, but veterans are to gather at the Ocean Park Monument at 10:45 am, and the ceremony will start at 11 am.

Members of American Legion Post 257 will start Veterans Day by putting up 450 flags in the Avenue of Flags in Oak Grove Cemetery, Vineyard Haven at 7:30 am, and take them down at 3 pm. The flags are flown in honor and memory of veterans. Anyone wishing to help put up and take down these flags should be at the cemetery by 7:15 am and 2:45 pm.

If you would like to remember our island veterans with a donation to the Veterans Assistance Fund, checks can be made out to American Legion Post 257, and sent to P.O. Box 257, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. This fund helps our veterans in need.