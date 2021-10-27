Two Island nonprofits awarded grants

Two Martha’s Vineyard organizations, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and Vineyard House, received a total of $3,000 in grants from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR) Charitable Foundation. This was done with the help of the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors.

“Realtors are committed to the community they serve. These grants helping these local organizations are just one of the many ways Martha’s Vineyard Realtors are good neighbors and help the community,” Ryan Castle, chief executive officer of the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors, said in a press release.

The grant winners were recently announced at a MAR board of directors meeting.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services received $1,500. The grant money will be used for the organization’s operations, including its services to the veteran community. The organization’s grant application was supported by Peter Flyer, owner of Split Rock Real Estate.

Vineyard House was awarded $1,500, which will be used to subsidize the rent of its 25 residents, and keep the weekly rent to $130. Vineyard House provides a living space for those in the early stages of recovery from alcohol or drug addiction. The organization’s grant application was supported by real estate agent Dawn Bellante Holland and Sandpiper Realty.