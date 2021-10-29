MVC reopens historic demolition record

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission reopened the written record for the 112 Dukes County Ave. historic demolition project.

The new proposal downsizes the project from three stories to two stories, following a public hearing that saw the project get significant public support.

“When you take a look at these plans, if people have strong feelings about wanting us to reopen the public hearing we can make that consideration,” commissioner Fred Hancock said. “Since the majority of people we heard from were for the project in the larger version of it, making it smaller doesn’t seem like it would bring out more objections.”

Hancock said the plan is to have a deliberation and decision on the project on Nov. 18.

The home was demolished earlier this year after owners Ryan and Abigail Dillon received sign offs for demolition from the Oak Bluffs historic committee, town building inspectors, and the MVC. The building is planned to house employees of the Dillion’s cabinet making business.

But in an about-face and a month after saying the project did not have to be reviewed by the commission, MVC executive director Adam Turner found the project was not in a historic district and therefore had to be reviewed.

The written record will remain open until Nov. 4 at noon.

In other business, the commission gave written approval for the Tisbury marine terminal project and the Martha’s Vineyard Airport business park expansion.

The Tisbury marine terminal got unanimous approval from the commission last week. The project will make harborfront improvements to Tisbury Towing and Transportation barging infrastructure, and would create a new operations and maintenance facility for offshore wind farms.

The operations and maintenance facility will feature three slips for special vessels designed to service wind farms. An 800-square-foot public lookout is also part of the project. This will include a 10-foot-wide boardwalk along Beach Road. Additionally, Vineyard Wind is planned to be the first offshore wind developer to use the facility.

The Airport business park project will add four new least lots. The high demand lots are controlled by the airport commission and total 8.58 acres. Currently the business park boasts several light industrial businesses including a car repair shop, a gas station, landscaping, construction, a branch office for the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and the Vineyard Transit Authority.

Commissioners approved the project earlier this month voicing support for an area on the Island where industrial businesses can operate.