Nantucket prevails 27-7 over MVRHS in Island Cup series tie-breaker

The Island Cup will stay on Nantucket as the Whalers defeated Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, 27-7, taking a 21-20 lead in the series since the teams began playing for the coveted trophy in 1978.

The Whalers, 5-2, and now in the Super Bowl playoff mix, got all they wanted from the Vineyarders for three quarters before their talent and depth put it out of reach in the fourth quarter.

The Purple (in their road whites) shocked Nantucket early, scoring on the first drive of the day. Hiaggo Goncalves had a 55-yard bolt down the sidelines on the fourth play of the contest, setting the Vineyarders up at the Nantucket 8 yard line. Two Goncalves runs later and a Gabe Brito point after and the Vineyard led, 7-0.

“It’s a little surprising and it’s suddenly quiet here,” Nantucket Community TV (NCTV) broadcaster Chris Morris intoned after the score. NCTV and MVTV produced an impressive live broadcast of the Cup game, complete with a drone eye in the sky camera.

The mood in Vito Capizzi stadium changed quickly when the multi-headed Whaler offense got the ball.

In their second play from scrimmage, Cup MVP Justin Bloise took a lateral at the edge from sophomore quarterback Carlos Aguilar and outran everybody for a 59-yard score. Game tied, 7-7, five minutes into the first quarter.

Nantucket’s big-play offense added another Bloise 40-yard TD in the second quarter after an MVRHS fumble and were driving for a third TD late in the second quarter until Gabe Brito picked off a long bomb in the endzone to hold the Whalers lead at 13-7 going into the locker room at halftime.

No question this was still anyone’s game. Vineyarder coach Donald Herman used the clock to his advantage, taking maximum time between plays and only calling offensive plays after he viewed the Whaler defensive setup.

In the opening series, the Vineyarders featured star back Jayden Coyle, who was getting lots of Whaler attention, before switching to Goncalves. Through the first quarter and half of the second, the Vineyarders controlled the ball for nearly 12 of the 18 minutes played.

But it was a highwire act for the Vineyarders. They had to make defensive stops against a big- talent veteran team (15 seniors) running a sophisticated offense that included double handoffs, play options, and misdirection.

Watch this space tomorrow for Herman’s take on a gutty Vineyarder performance by his young charges.

The Island Cup was the finale of a day of Inter-Island rivalry. Earlier in the day, the Nantucket eighth-grade gridders defeated Martha’s Vineyard, 26-8. Boys and girls soccer each fell to the Whalers but the field hockey team prevented a Nantucket sweep with a 2-1 win.