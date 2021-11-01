SSA schedules forum on Woods Hole terminal

The community will get a chance to weigh in on the design of the Woods Hole terminal for the Steamship Authority at a forum scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 pm. The session will be held via Zoom.



The project design team, led by BIA.studio, will be on the call to provide updates to the design since the last community forum. In July, the scale of the project and traffic generated by the terminal dominated the community forum.



The project is nearing the completion of 40% of the design development and the next session, which will likely be in December, will be at 90% design.



To join the forum, go to zoom.us and use meeting ID 834 8610 0608. You can use the same meeting ID and join telephonically by calling one of the following numbers: 669-900-6833, 346-248-7799, 929-436-2866, 253-215-8782, 301-715-8592, or 312-626-6799.