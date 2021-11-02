Samantha B. Church and James P. Hickey of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Dashiell Thomas Hickey, on Sept. 9, 2021, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dashiell weighed 9 pounds.

Rafaela deSouza and Thiago deSouza of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of twin boys, Arthur Miguel Rodrigues deSouza and Lucca Gabriel Rodrigues deSouza, on Oct. 24, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Arthur weighed 5 pounds, 4.7 ounces, and Lucca weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Michelle Holmberg and Michael Talmadge of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Lucy Lee Talmadge, on Oct. 12, 2021, at Emerson Hospital. Lucy weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce.

Hellen Pereira and Vinicios Dias of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Brayan Pereira Dias, on Oct. 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Brayan weighed 9 pounds, 11.4 ounces.

Kristen Geagan and Jake Geagan of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Phoebe Fern Geagan, on Oct. 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Phoebe weighed 6 pounds, 4.4 ounces.

Erin Ready and Sean Ready of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Ferris Broadhurst Ready, on Oct. 29, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ferris weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.