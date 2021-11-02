Court Report: Oct. 8 to Oct. 22, 2021

Oct. 8

Tad Medeiros, Oak Bluffs; DOB 01/04/1986, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: case closed.

Hunter S. Cottrell, Oak Bluffs; DOB 04/18/1992, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pre-trial conference.

Hunter S. Cottrell, Oak Bluffs; DOB 04/18/1992, assault with a dangerous weapon, improper storage of firearm, improper storage of firearm: continued to pre-trial conference.

Leonardo Miranda, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/30/1990, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, obstructed/non-transparent window: case closed, dismissed immediately upon payment of court costs of $300.

Oct. 22

Gabriel K. Gutierrez, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/09/1995, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to pre-trial conference.