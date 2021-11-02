Heidi Stevenson joins Sterling Insurance Group

Sterling Insurance Group recently hired Heidi Stevenson, formerly of MV Insurance. Stevenson began her career in insurance in 1993 with Plymouth Rock Assurance and has been an agent on Martha’s Vineyard since 1998. Over the course of her career and according to a press release, she has “earned numerous advanced insurance designations and she is well respected for her knowledge and service in all areas of homeowners insurance.”

Due to the changing climate, storms have increased in frequency and severity, the release states, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has re-mapped/re-zoned the island twice in the last decade, and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has recently revised flood insurance rates. The home and flood insurance market is always changing.

Sterling Insurance Group is located in Vineyard Haven, and has been serving the Island community since 2016. The group offers a wide selection of home insurance products tailored to the specific needs of the coastal community.

Visit insurewithsterling.com to learn more about the group, or email Heidi@insurewithsterling.com to reach out to Stevenson.