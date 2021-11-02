Joseph T. Cazeault (“Buddy”) of Edgartown, formerly of North Weymouth, died on August 4, 2021. He was 88.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at the Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown on Saturday, Nov. 20, from noon to 3 pm. Please come by to meet Joe’s family, and share your stories and memories of Joe.

Joe was born in Quincy to Pearson and Marion Cazeault. He was the eldest son, and had nine siblings. He was raised in North Weymouth, where he lived for 55 years. He and his wife CeCe raised six children in Weymouth, and participated in numerous town events, including the Bicentennial re-enactments of 1976.

He was a veteran, and served in the U.S. Army.

For many years, he owned Joseph T. Cazeault & Sons Roofers, which was started in Weymouth in 1927 by his grandfather of the same name. He expanded the company to include an Edgartown location in 1985, which is when he and CeCe moved to Martha’s Vineyard.

Joe and CeCe loved the Vineyard, and called it their home for more than 30 years. Together, they made many friends, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He became a mentor and friend to many Island contractors, and was always willing to share his profound knowledge of roofing and sheet metal to help them in any way.

He was an avid sailor, and lifelong member of Wessagussett Yacht Club, where he and his family spent many wonderful summers sailing and boating. One of his fondest memories was sailing in the Quincy Bay Race Week alongside his tribe and childhood friends Don Mathewson and Jake Koopman. When not working or boating, he enjoyed vacationing on Bermuda and Captiva, Fla.

He stayed active in his retirement years, and could always be found driving his truck or golf cart around town. He especially enjoyed driving his 1931 antique Ford truck in the parades while his grandkids sat in the back throwing candy to the crowds, going to Sunday breakfast at the airport, attending Island charity events, and just meeting people. If you couldn’t find him at home, you only needed to look for a bench on Main Street in Edgartown, where he most likely would be sitting and holding court with his dear friends Geno and Walter.

For more than 60 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Lucille E. (CeCe) Thrasher Cazeault. He was a loving father to Joseph Cazeault III and his wife Rose of Nashville, Tenn., Christopher Cazeault of Hingham, Jane O’Regan of Hingham, Thomas Cazeault and his wife Lorraine of Weymouth, Carol Whalen and her husband Stephen of Weymouth, and Gary Cazeault and his wife Denise of Weymouth. He was a cherished grandfather (“Puddy”) to Kyle, Abigail, Taylor, Molly, Nicole, Ashley, Torrey, Kayla, Jake, Kathryn, Benjamin, Justin, Julia, and Joshua; and great-grandfather to Ryleigh and Joseph.