REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2021

Aquinnah

Oct. 25, Karen H. Segal and Michele S. Sviridoff, trustees of the Trust for the benefit of Karen H. Segal under the will of Mitchell Siviridoff, Doris G. Sviridoff Revocable Trust, and Trust for the benefit of Michele S. Sviridoff under the will of Mitchell Siviridoff, sold 416 Lighthouse Road to Jeremy Barber, trustee of Jeremy Barber Living Trust for $2,185,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 25, Joseph G. Murphy and Marta A. Murphy sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 206 Weeks 15-44 to Margaret H. Mercier for $170,000.

Oct. 29, Heather Sidman, trustee of Virginia V. Mattern Bittersweet Trust, sold 16 Manaca Hill Road and 3 Armstrong Lane to Manaca Chappy LLC for $3,375,058.50.

Oct. 29, Capital First Trust Company, trustee of Mary Booth Vogel Trust for the benefit of Virginia Kingswood Vogel Matter, sold 12 Manaca Hill Road to Manaca Chappy LLC for $724,941.50.

Oct. 29, David Marshall and Joanne Marshall sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 306 Week 22 to Lenore Pringle for $3,800.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 26, Todd O. Pressley, Iona A. Pressley, and Pansy Pressley Steele, trustees of Martha’s Vineyard Real Property Trust, sold 16 Vineyard Avenue Extension to Raymond Wiley, Wendy Maseda, and Tabitha T. Clark for $850,000.

Oct. 28, Vanessa Bryant, individual and trustee of Tracy L. Rich GSR Family Trust established under Part II sect, sold 3 Hidden Cove Road to Stephen Adamo and Susan Adamo for $1,609,000.

Oct. 28, Liquid Resorts LLC sold 9 David Healey Way to Hotel Ginger Propco LLC for $3,375,000.

Oct. 29, Second Line Properties LLC sold 12 Shirley Ave. to Dale Lund Burcalow and Lori McCarthy for $1,050,000.

Oct. 29, Steven Denholtz and Jennifer Denholtz sold 21 Island Inn Unit 41 to Traci Wilkes Smith and Sandra J. Wilkes for $650,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 28, Mink Meadows Association Inc. sold 0 Bigelow Road to Kate O’Brian and Robert Etherington for $750,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 25, Mary Odea Sobel and Carl A. Sobel sold 171 Otis Bassett Road to Marc A. Leaf and Debra A. Oaks for $1,600,000.

Oct. 29, Elizabeth G. Snyderwine and Alexander Nicholas Green, trustees of Green Family MV Makonikey Trust 2, sold 68 Capawock Road to Harry C. Orchard, trustee of Harry C. Orchard Irrevocable Trust, for $895,000.

Oct. 29, LC Holdings LLC sold 155 John Cottle Road and 165 Old Herring Creek Road to Spring Lot Partners LLC and Paul’s Point Area Realty LLC for $10.

Oct. 29, Paul’s Point Area Realty LLC sold 165 Old Herring Creek Road to Spring Lot Partners LLC for $1,596,000 and grants its 50% undivided interest to Spring Lot Partners LLC.

Oct. 29, Paul’s Point Area Realty LLC sold 155 John Cottle Road to Spring Lot Partners LLC for $5,404,000 and grants its 50% undivided interest to Spring Lot Partners LLC.