School HVAC tops Chilmark warrant

Chilmark voters will address a 19-article special town meeting warrant on Saturday afternoon at 1 pm. The meeting will be held at the Chilmark Community Center.

An article seeking $950,000 for a Chilmark School HVAC and heat pump system is by far the most expensive item on the warrant. If approved by Chilmark voters, the sum is contingent on approval by voters in Aquinnash and West Tisbury. The sum was also contingent on approval by Up-Island School Committee. However, the Up-Island School Committee voted to approve the sum via an inter-municipal agreement in October.

Chilmark voters will be asked to weigh in on another regional school expenditure — $41,115 for a West Tisbury School roof project. The figure represents Chilmark’s portion of a $321,713 overall cost.

Among other things, voters will be asked whether to approve $35,000 from the fire stabilization fund for a fire department 4-by-4 truck, $50,000 from the waterways improvement account for dredging and piling replacements in Menemsha, $26,000 from general funds to upgrade town hall computer systems, $14,500 from a cemetery fund to erect a fence at Abel’s Hill Cemetery, and $200,000 from the highway stabilization fund for roadwork.