Dementia is an irreversible disease with a significant and tragic impact on many people’s lives. Mary Holmes, supervisor at the supportive day program at the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, is giving a virtual talk that intends to change the way people think, talk, and act about dementia. The Zoom event is sponsored by the Chilmark library, and happens on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 6 pm. For more information, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-3360.