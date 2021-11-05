Aerial shots reveal lofty effort to restore lighthouse

1 of 12

Photography the Martha’s Vineyard Museum shared with The Times offers unique vantage points of ongoing the East Chop Light restoration. ICC Commonwealth is engaged in a $259,700 bracket restoration job on behalf of the museum. The brackets being replaced hold up the gallery deck of the lighthouse, a railed exterior platform near the top of the tower. The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is licensed by the U.S. Coast Guard to use the lighthouse. The Town of Oak Bluffs, through community preservation funds, paid for the restoration work.