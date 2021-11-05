‘Heartworm’ needs you

“Heartworm,” a post-pandemic Sci Fi film being filmed on Martha’s Vineyard, is in need of extras that can play college-aged students for filming on Nov. 11.

According to a press release, film extras are preferred to be 16 to 22 years old. Those interested should email Leslie at leslie@tmvff.org with their full name, email address, email address of parent or guardian, vaccination status, and any food allergies or restrictions. Only those who sign up with Leslie will be able to attend.

All Screen Actor Guild COVID-19 protocols will be followed and everyone will be rapid-tested upon arrival. Masks will go on between takes and come off when the camera is rolling.

“Heartworm” is set in a post-pandemic world that uses a virtual platform called NeuraLife technology where all human interaction takes place. The story follows a bereaved mother battling to bring her grief-stricken husband back to reality and escape NeuraLife’s fake world.

“It examines what humanity stands to lose if we don’t confront our addiction to technology,” the release states.

The film stars Tony-nominated actors Amber Gray and Derrick Baskin, Tony award winner Lillias White, and Juan Riedinger of Netflix’s “Narcos.” Pianist Fredericka King hand doubles for White during the performance scenes.

For more information on the film visit heartwormthefilm.com