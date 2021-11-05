Tisbury School project moves forward

The $55 million Tisbury School building and renovation project, approved by voters in June, is winding its way through town board and committees. On Thursday, the select board unanimously approved boilerplate legal language to authorize and facilitate $6 million for the school project and another $2 million for town roadwork. The money will come from the issuance of bonds.

Also on Thursday, the Tisbury School Construction Manager Selection Committee met to prepare for interviews of candidates for the project’s construction manager at risk — a type of managerial construction agent who assumes construction responsibility on behalf of the owner, and allows a contractor to be interviewed and selected for a set contract price. Those interviews are slated for Nov. 19. On Tuesday the Tisbury School Committee will meet at 6 pm in the Tisbury Emergency Services Building. The meeting will also be available via zoom. The agenda includes a project report, “Tisbury School Building Committee membership”, and a temporary school plan.