Traffic and size of building dominate SSA forum

The Steamship Authority held a public engagement session for its Woods Hole terminal project Thursday and after a detailed presentation on landscaping, LEED certification (environmental standards), and how the construction would be phased, the engaged public expressed frustration.

The size and scope of the terminal building designed by BIA.studio and the traffic generated by the ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard once again dominated the public portion of the Zoom forum.

SSA board chair Kathryn Wilson, who represents Falmouth on the five-member board, called on her fellow board members and the SSA administration to shrink the project.

“I think that concerns that the community has recited, we’ve heard before. I agree with most of them,” Wilson said. “I do think that the building should be more in keeping with the other terminal buildings at the other ports and I’m concerned about the amount of money we’re spending on this project when we really do need to be focusing on our mission in terms of transportation and boats.”

She pointed out that she only holds 10 percent of the vote on the SSA board, which is heavily weighted to the Island representatives. “I rely on common sense, trying to maintain a dialogue, bring these issues up. It’s an upward battle, I gotta say. The footprint of the SSA is larger than just the property lines and the impact goes well beyond Railroad Ave. and Cowdry Road.”

Even Vineyard resident Paddy Moore, who was on the Zoom call representing Healthy Aging MV, criticized the size of the terminal building and its focus. She also raised concerns about the distance seniors would have to walk to get from the building to the boats, noting that the Island’s year-round population is aging with one-third over 65 years old.

“I was startled to find myself in agreement with Falmouth residents primarily around the size issue,” Moore said during the Zoom call. “The design and planning is for the benefit of tourists and not for the benefits of either community.”

Rich Williams, the landscape designer for the project, presented the plans for an exterior waiting area outside the terminal building with trees and seating areas. He indicated that the designs double the amount of pedestrian space on the site.

Williams said that granite from a seawall will be repurposed for seating. He added that ideas from a recent walk through Woods Hole village would be incorporated into the final design, such as trying to get horse troughs moved to the site as water fountains.

Colleen Soden, a consultant on the project, detailed the steps being taken to be environmentally conscious in the overall landside design, including solar panels over a canopy in the bike parking area. The outcome, she said, will be gold-level LEED certification for the project.

Jonathan Goldman, a Woods Hole resident, wasn’t overly impressed, saying it took the public to bring up solar for the SSA and its architects to even consider it. He called it a “smoke screen.” Beyond that, it does nothing to alleviate the carbon footprint of the SSA’s fleet of ferries, Goldman said. “It’s all fine and well that you’re planning for the site, which means BIA in essence is doing the bidding of the SSA to comply with some environmental responsibility,” he said. “But the reality is the boats are spewing so much…”

Meanwhile, Nan and Walter Schanbacher, who live within a golf shot of the terminal property, renewed their frequent complaints about the effect of the ferry service on their neighborhood.

Walter Schanbacher complained about cars and trucks spilling onto his road to wait for an opportunity to cue up for the ferries. His wife pointed out that during the summer it can take 45 minutes to get through the traffic just to get home.

“I live here and pay taxes here and the stupid tourist cars are preventing me from getting to my own home all summer,” she said. “I don’t know why I’m bothering. You guys are going to do what you’re going to do anyway. I hope someday you all have to answer for it, but what you are doing to this village is simply a disgrace. It’s just not tolerable.”

Suzanne Kuffler, who has organized a petition drive to get the terminal size reduced, urged the SSA to make the change while they still can. “The community recommendations have been long-standing. Consideration of changes should be on the table,” she said.

Meanwhile, Damien Kuffler criticized the presentation saying it focused too much on landscape and LEED certification with not even a brief look at the plans for the building itself.

“What is the concept of the Steamship Authority asking for public input if it has no impact?” he said. “Entirely missing…was the building itself. Why is it so large? Why does it require five ticketing windows, such a large atrium, and such a large footprint? None of this has been justified.”

No decisions were made. The SSA has said BIA.studio will make a 90 percent design phase presentation some time in December.