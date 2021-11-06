Purple overwhelms John Paul II 38-6

The Vineyarder football team dismantled a controversy-riven Pope John Paul II (JP II) team by a 38-6 score on Friday night in an away game at Hyannis.

The surging Vineyarders (2-5) have won two of their last three, including a strong showing in an Island Cup loss at Nantucket last weekend. After a 4-1 season start the Lions fell to 4-4 on Friday, following three straight losses including a forfeit, after charges surfaced that JP II players made racial taunts to players on the Cathedral/Maignon/Cristo Rey Boston High School team in an Oct. 16 game.

Vineyarder Hiaggo Goncalves led the way Friday night with two rushing scores for the Purple. Kaio Decosta had a TD reception from TJ Lett, Jayden Coyle had a rushing TD and TJ Lett returned a punt 40 yards for a TD.

The Vineyarders led 25-6 at halftime and 32-6 after three quarters when coach Don Herman took his foot off the pedal and gave youngsters more game experience. The Vineyarders dominated on both sides of the ball, rolling up 396 all-purpose yards, including 271 yards from scrimmage.

On defense, freshman Jonah Saunier and sophomores Heyttor Nunes and Chase Grant each recovered a Lions fumble and Harper Hearn and TJ Lett both made interceptions.

The Vineyarders have an opponent to be named by the Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Assn.next weekend before ending the season with a 1 pm kickoff at David Prouty High School in Spencer on Nov. 20.